Venezuela: Sanctions & Secret Talks

August 28, 2019 02:19 PM
Secret talks between Venezuela and the United States have taken place, aimed at ousting President Nicholas Maduro in favor of the president of the National Assembly, Juan Guaido. Meantime, Venezuela's economic descent has sent nearly four million fleeing the country in search of a better life. Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren explores what next with US National Security Advisor John Bolton, former US ambassador to Venezuela Patrick Duddy and an interview with Juan Guaido.

