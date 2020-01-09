Venezuelan Opposition Leader Tells VOA He Is Not Giving Up

Venezuelan opposition leader, Juan Guaidó, has accused the government of Nicolás Maduro of trying to bribe lawmakers to vote against his re-election as National Assembly president in an effort to put Maduro loyalists in the parliament and gain control of Venezuela's last democratic institution. Guaidó, who last year declared himself Venezuela's interim president, made the comments in an exclusive interview with VOA. Alvaro Algarra and Adriana Nunez in Caracas contributed to this report by VOA's Cristina Caicedo Smit.