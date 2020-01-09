The Americas

Venezuelan Opposition Leader Tells VOA He Is Not Giving Up

January 09, 2020 09:23 PM
Embed

Venezuelan opposition leader, Juan Guaidó, has accused the government of Nicolás Maduro of trying to bribe lawmakers to vote against his re-election as National Assembly president in an effort to put Maduro loyalists in the parliament and gain control of Venezuela's last democratic institution.  Guaidó, who last year declared himself Venezuela's interim president, made the comments in an exclusive interview with VOA. Alvaro Algarra and Adriana Nunez in Caracas contributed to this report by VOA's Cristina Caicedo Smit.

Default Author Profile
By
Cristina Caicedo Smit
Latest Episodes
Thu, 01/09/2020 - 21:16
Ukrainian Plane Believed to Be Downed Accidentally by Iran
Ukrainian Plane Believed to Be Downed Accidentally by Iran
Thu, 01/09/2020 - 20:53
Trump Administration Sending Mixed Messages During Iran Crisis
US Iran Mixed Signals
Thu, 01/09/2020 - 17:33
At CES, Tech Startups Hail from Around the World
At CES, Tech Startups Hail from Around the World
Thu, 01/09/2020 - 15:54
Australians Save Sanctuary Animals from Raging Bushfires
Australians Save Sanctuary Animals from Raging Bushfires
Thu, 01/09/2020 - 15:35
Germany’s Merkel Heads To Moscow Amid Heightened Global Tensions
Germany’s Merkel Heads To Moscow Amid Heightened Global Tensions