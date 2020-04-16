COVID-19 Pandemic

Venezuela's Main Public Hospital Dangerously Unprepared for Coronavirus 

April 16, 2020 12:19 PM
As countries around the world cope with the coronavirus outbreak, Venezuela is among some of the nations that is especially unprepared to deal with the potentially devasting impact of the pandemic. The South American country’s top hospital lacks almost everything to care for patients – a situation that has existed for some years because of the country’s ongoing political, economic and humanitarian crisis. Medical staff say their hospital isn’t prepared, while the mother of a sick toddler is scared for her baby. Cristina Caicedo Smit narrates this report from Caracas by Rafael Hernandez.

Rafael Hernandez
