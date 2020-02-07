Venezuela's Opposition Leader Gets Boost After US Visit
February 07, 2020 05:49 PM
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido has gotten a boost after a four-day visit to Washington where he met with President Donald Trump and other U.S. officials. It's been a year since the United States and other Western nations threw their support behind Guaido with little success in pushing Nicolas Maduro from power. VOA’s Ardita Dunellari reports on Guaido's latest diplomacy push to gain new momentum for his opposition movement