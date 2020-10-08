Vice Presidential Hopefuls Spar on COVID-19 Response in Wide-Ranging Debate
October 08, 2020 05:53 AM
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and California Senator Kamala Harris, the Democratic Party’s vice presidential nominee, faced off Wednesday night in a debate in Salt Lake City, Utah. Mike O’Sullivan reports the administration’s handling of COVID-19 loomed large as President Donald Trump and others in the White House remain in quarantine after contracting the virus.