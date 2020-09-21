Violence Surges in Afghanistan as Peace Talks Continue in Doha
September 21, 2020 04:44 PM
The Afghan government and the Taliban said Monday they have made some progress in their discussions over the rules for conducting the talks. However, they said both sides still must agree on a few remaining issues before starting the talks. Meanwhile, clashes between government forces and the Taliban have killed dozens of people in recent days. VOA's Rahim Gul Sarwan reports from Kabul.