Virginia Steeplechase Gold Cup Horse Races Go Virtual

Many sports events, including horse racing, have been canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. One of them was the annual Gold Cup steeplechase in The Plains, Virginia, outside Washington, D.C. But instead of scrapping the entire event, the organizers decided to hold the race without spectators. As we hear from VOA’s Deborah Block, this year’s Gold Cup was offered virtually to anyone who wanted to watch it.

Produced By: Deborah Block