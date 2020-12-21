Virginia Teacher Takes Remote Classes to a Treehouse Level
December 21, 2020 09:49 AM
With the COVID pandemic having pushed education online, a teacher in the U.S. state of Virginia needed a private place from which to conduct her remote classes. Lesia Bakalets went to see how Nellie Williams turned a small space on the grounds of her Fairfax home into an unusual office, in this story narrated by Anna Rice.
Camera: Artyom Kokhan