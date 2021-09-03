VOA EXCLUSIVE: American Stuck in Afghanistan Shares Her Story
September 03, 2021 10:23 PM
In a chaotic effort, the U.S. managed to evacuate more than 124,000 civilians from Afghanistan, including 6,000 Americans, by Aug. 30. However, Nasria is one of the 100 to 200 Americans who remain trapped there. She asked that we use only her first name for her safety. She spoke exclusively with VOA Pentagon correspondent Carla Babb, describing her ordeal.