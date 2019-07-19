VOA Our Voices 133: He for She

This week on #VOAOurVoices - A seat at the table, for our male counterparts. We’ve enlisted VOA UpFront Africa’s Jackson Mvunganyi and Roger Muntu, host of the RM Show for a candid conversation on gender equality. We discuss the role of men in the quest for empowerment of women, feminism, and the shift of societal gender roles within Africa. We also flip the script to feature #MentoWatch, who are promoting and engaged in the fight for gender equality.