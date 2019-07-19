VOA Our Voices 133: He for She

July 19, 2019 08:58 AM
VOA Our Voices 133: He for She video player.
Download File
Embed

This week on #VOAOurVoices - A seat at the table, for our male counterparts. We’ve enlisted VOA UpFront Africa’s Jackson Mvunganyi and Roger Muntu, host of the RM Show for a candid conversation on gender equality. We discuss the role of men in the quest for empowerment of women, feminism, and the shift of societal gender roles within Africa. We also flip the script to feature #MentoWatch, who are promoting and engaged in the fight for gender equality.  

Latest Episodes
August 02, 2019
VOA Our Voices 135: Worth of a Girl
VOA Our Voices 135: Worth of a Girl
July 26, 2019
VOA Our Voices 134: Humans for Profit
Our Voices 134: Humans for Profit
July 12, 2019
VOA Our Voices 132: The Wonders of Africa
VOA Our Voices 132: The Wonders of Africa
July 05, 2019
VOA Our Voices 131: Coming to America
Our Voices: Coming to America
June 28, 2019
VOA Our Voices 130: Gender and the Judiciary
VOA Our Voices 130: Gender and the Judiciary