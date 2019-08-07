Economy & Business

Volatility, Uncertainty as US-China Trade War Escalates

August 7, 2019 05:55 AM
Volatility, Uncertainty as US-China Trade War Escalates
U.S. financial markets struggled to rebound Tuesday after their biggest drop since December. U.S. President Donald Trump’s top economic adviser says the White House has the upper hand in deepening trade and monetary disputes with China -- an assertion made after Beijing announced it will no longer buy U.S. agricultural products. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi reports.
 

