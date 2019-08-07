Volatility, Uncertainty as US-China Trade War Escalates
August 7, 2019 05:55 AM
U.S. financial markets struggled to rebound Tuesday after their biggest drop since December. U.S. President Donald Trump’s top economic adviser says the White House has the upper hand in deepening trade and monetary disputes with China -- an assertion made after Beijing announced it will no longer buy U.S. agricultural products. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi reports.