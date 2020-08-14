Volunteers in Mauritius Continue Oil Spill Clean Up

Local volunteers laid out booms made from human hair as well as husks from sugar cane factories, Thursday, August 13, in an effort to soak up as much of the oil spill off Mauritius as possible.

Satellite images show the 1,000 metric tons of spilled oil spreading northward along the coastline from the spill site in the turquoise waters of Blue Bay Marine Park.

The damage, scientists say, could impact Mauritius and its tourism-dependent economy for decades.

The spill came from the Japanese-owned MV Wakashio, which rammed into a reef in the marine park on July 25 and now lies with a broken back partially submerged, its bow pointing upward.

It is still unclear why the ship was sailing so close to the coast. About a week later, oil began gushing from the damaged vessel.

(Reuters)