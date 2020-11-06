2020 USA Votes

Vote Count Continues as Trump Files Suits in Battleground States

November 06, 2020 01:27 AM
President Donald Trump’s campaign is intensifying legal actions to challenge the integrity of the ballot-counting process in several battleground states, as Democratic nominee Joe Biden inches closer to securing 270 electoral votes to win the White House. White House correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has the latest.
Producer: Barry Unger

Patsy Widakuswara, Senior White House Correspondent
By
Patsy Widakuswara
