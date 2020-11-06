Vote Count Continues as Trump Files Suits in Battleground States
November 06, 2020 01:27 AM
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
President Donald Trump’s campaign is intensifying legal actions to challenge the integrity of the ballot-counting process in several battleground states, as Democratic nominee Joe Biden inches closer to securing 270 electoral votes to win the White House. White House correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has the latest.
Producer: Barry Unger