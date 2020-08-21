2020 USA Votes

VP Nominee Kamala Harris Faces Unique Challenges, and Opportunities

August 21, 2020 02:43 AM
As the first woman of color on a major party’s ticket, Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris is expected to galvanize the minority vote. But Harris also faces unique challenges, and opportunities, as she campaigns alongside presidential nominee Joe Biden. White House correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has this story from Wilmington, Delaware, where Harris delivered her acceptance speech.
Camera: Rob Parsell

Patsy Widakuswara, Senior White House Correspondent
By
Patsy Widakuswara
