VR Helps Young Patients Say Goodbye to Pain Medication
July 17, 2019 01:54 PM
VR Helps Young Patients Say Goodbye to Pain Medication video player.
Virtual reality or VR is no longer just for entertainment. It is starting to appear in some children’s hospitals as an experimental tool to help young patients through terrifying and painful experiences. One hospital near San Francisco uses VR as a part of its regular clinical care for children six years and older, in part because of the size of the VR headset. VOA’s Elizabeth Lee has the details on how VR is helping young patients.