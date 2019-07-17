Silicon Valley & Technology

VR Helps Young Patients Say Goodbye to Pain Medication

July 17, 2019 01:54 PM
Virtual reality or VR is no longer just for entertainment.  It is starting to appear in some children’s hospitals as an experimental tool to help young patients through terrifying and painful experiences.  One hospital near San Francisco uses VR as a part of its regular clinical care for children six years and older, in part because of the size of the VR headset. VOA’s Elizabeth Lee has the details on how VR is helping young patients.

