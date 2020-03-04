US Politics

In Wake of Super Tuesday, It's a Biden-Sanders Race

March 04, 2020 08:34 PM
Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg dropped out of the U.S. presidential race Wednesday, the day after former Vice President Joe Biden scored key victories in several of the Super Tuesday primaries. Biden’s dramatic political comeback has reshaped the Democratic primary battle into a two-man race between himself and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders. VOA national correspondent Jim Malone has more from Washington on where the race is headed.

Jim Malone
