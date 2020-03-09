Warren's Exit Ends Hope for Woman US President — Again
March 09, 2020 10:09 PM
This program will begin at
This program has ended.
Senator Elizabeth Warren's exit from the Democratic Party's nomination race last week has left many in the United States disappointed that the presidency seems to be out of reach for a woman. VOA's Brian Padden reports that Warren was the last viable female candidate in a historic field of six Democratic women contenders and her departure reinforces concerns that gender bias still remains a major obstacle for women in America.