Warren's Exit Ends Hope for Woman US President — Again

March 09, 2020 10:09 PM
Senator Elizabeth Warren's exit from the Democratic Party's nomination race last week has left many in the United States disappointed that the presidency seems to be out of reach for a woman. VOA's Brian Padden reports that Warren was the last viable female candidate in a historic field of six Democratic women contenders and her departure reinforces concerns that gender bias still remains a major obstacle for women in America.

Brian Padden
Brian Padden
Senior Correspondent
