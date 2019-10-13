Arts & Culture

Washington Celebrates Freedom to Read With List of Banned Books

October 13, 2019 01:34 AM
Banned Books Week happens every year as many children in America begin a new school year. In honor of the occasion, local libraries organize readings of Harry Potter, Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, To Kill A Mockingbird and hundreds of other novels. Despite many of them being considered classical literature, they continue to be banned in some school libraries. Natalka Pisnya has the story narrated by Anna Rice. 
 

