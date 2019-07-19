US Politics

Washington Consumed by Growing Political Divide Over Race, Ideology

July 19, 2019
This week, President Donald Trump came under fire for verbal attacks on four minority Democratic congresswomen. The House of Representatives condemned some of the president's comments as racist. And Democrats remain divided over whether to try to impeach Trump or focus on defeating him in next year's presidential election. The clash has plunged the country into an angry debate over race, immigration and political ideology, as we hear from VOA National correspondent Jim Malone in Washington.
 

