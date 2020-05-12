Washington Family Who Overcame Coronavirus, Donates Plasma to Research
May 12, 2020 06:22 AM
Doctors and medical researchers are studying whether antibodies in plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients are effective in treating the disease until a vaccine against the virus becomes available. A family in America’s capital that has recovered from COVID-19 is now helping to make a difference by donating plasma for research. VOA’s Saqib Ul Islam has the story.