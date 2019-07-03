Washington Gears Up For Extra Eventful Independence Day

Washington is gearing up for another annual celebration of the nation's independence from Britain. The July 4th celebration this Thursday at the National Mall promises to differ from the traditional event in more than one way. U.S. President Donald Trump has decided to give a speech from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial and has ordered the presence of military tanks and flyovers of fighter jets. Some Americans are welcoming these and other extras, others are accusing the president of turning an apolitical celebration into a part of his 2020 election campaign. VOA's Zlatica Hoke has more.