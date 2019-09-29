USA

Washington Prepares for Trump Impeachment Inquiry

September 29, 2019 06:52 PM
Washington Prepares for Trump Impeachment Inquiry
Following Tuesday’s announcement by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of an impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump, politicians in Washington are trading allegations over Trump’s dealings with Ukraine and the business activities of Hunter Biden, the son of leading Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden.  Mike O’Sullivan reports, the rhetoric is heated as the Democratic-led investigation of the Republican president gets under way

