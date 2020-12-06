A ways to go before Brexit deal reached

December 06, 2020 10:30 PM
A ways to go before Brexit deal reached
Negotiators from Britain and the European Union were meetings once more to try and hammer out an agreement before the end of the year, but three key issues still remained unresolved. Plus, Venezuelans elected a new congress and what could be the impact of the United States repositioning its forces from Somalia?

