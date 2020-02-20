US Politics

In a Week of Clemencies, Trump Hints About Stone’s Exoneration

February 20, 2020 10:58 PM
President Donald Trump hinted that Roger Stone deserves exoneration, hours after the former Trump adviser was sentenced to prison Thursday. Earlier this week, Trump granted full pardons to seven people and sentence commutations to four others, but denied that he offered a pardon to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. White House correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has the wrap on a week of presidential clemencies.

Patsy Widakuswara, Senior White House Correspondent
Patsy Widakuswara
