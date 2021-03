NASA calls its latest mission on the surface of Mars a “Wright Brothers moment” of aeronautical pioneering. The ISS gets hardware upgrades, and Russia’s lone, female Cosmonaut now has a Barbie doll in her own image. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi brings us the Week in Space.

Camera: NASA/AP/ESA/REUTERS/SPACE X/MATTEL

Produced by: Arash Arabasadi