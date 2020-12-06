'We're Ready': Baltimore Dry Ice Supplier Prepares for COVID Vaccine
December 06, 2020 07:21 PM
The Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine against the coronavirus must be stored at extremely cold temperatures, raising some concerns about the difficult task of moving it across the United States for inoculations. But dry ice companies across the U.S. say they’re up for the challenge. Esha Sarai spoke with one such company in Baltimore, Maryland.