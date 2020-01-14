Africa

West African Leaders, France Vow Renewed Fight on Terror

January 14, 2020 01:58 PM
Embed

A surge of terrorist violence in Africa’s Sahel region is forcing West African nations to reconsider their strategy and unify military forces. Leaders invited by French President Emmanuel Macron to a G5 summit in the southern French city of Pau on Monday agreed to pursue their engagements with France - and put aside their differences with the former colonial power – to fight against jihadism. For VOA, Daniel Gillet reports from Pau. 
 

Default Author Profile
By
Daniel Gillet
Latest Episodes
Tue, 01/14/2020 - 05:54
In Dealing with Impeachment, Trump Looks to History
In Dealing with Impeachment, Trump Looks to History
Mon, 01/13/2020 - 23:12
Iranian Police Deny Shooting at Protesters
Iranian Police Deny Shooting at Protesters
Mon, 01/13/2020 - 23:07
Iranian Youth in US Feel Unsettled
People gather for a candlelight vigil to remember the victims of the Ukraine plane crash, at the gate of Amri Kabir University…
Mon, 01/13/2020 - 23:01
Ceasefire Raises Hopes of Libya Peace Deal as Turkey Readies Military Deployment
Ceasefire Raises Hopes of Libya Peace Deal as Turkey Readies Military Deployment  
Mon, 01/13/2020 - 22:54
Worldwide Pollution-Related Deaths Topped 8 Million in 2017
Worldwide Pollution-Related Deaths Topped 8 Million in 2017