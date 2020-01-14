West African Leaders, France Vow Renewed Fight on Terror
January 14, 2020 01:58 PM
A surge of terrorist violence in Africa’s Sahel region is forcing West African nations to reconsider their strategy and unify military forces. Leaders invited by French President Emmanuel Macron to a G5 summit in the southern French city of Pau on Monday agreed to pursue their engagements with France - and put aside their differences with the former colonial power – to fight against jihadism. For VOA, Daniel Gillet reports from Pau.