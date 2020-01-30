Middle East

In West Bank, Trump Mideast Deal Draws Both Optimism and Worry

January 30, 2020 09:22 PM
President Trump's plan includes Israeli annexation of the Jordan Valley, the long strip of land that runs between Jordan and the West Bank. It makes up almost a third of the entire West Bank, and is one of the world's main sources of dates. Neither Israelis nor Palestinians who live in the area know exactly what the so-called "deal of the century" will mean for the area, but Israelis are optimistic and Palestinians are worried. Linda Gradstein reports for VOA from the Jordan Valley.

Linda Gradstein
By
Linda Gradstein
