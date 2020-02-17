Europe

Is The West Dying Or Thriving? US And Europe Clash Over Transatlantic Alliance

February 17, 2020 12:58 PM
Embed

The United States and Europe appear divided over the health of the transatlantic relationship following a key security conference in Germany over the weekend, attended by hundreds of political and military leaders. Europeans accused Washington of ‘rejecting the idea of an international community’ – but the U.S. said the alliance is in good shape. As Henry Ridgwell reports from the Munich conference, there is an emerging disagreement between Western allies over what exactly represents the biggest threat to Western democracy

Henry Ridgwell
By
Henry Ridgwell
Latest Episodes
Mon, 02/17/2020 - 11:44
Early Voting Begins in Nevada in Democrats’ Search for Presidential Candidate
Early Voting Begins in Nevada in Democrats’ Search for Presidential Candidate
Mon, 02/17/2020 - 05:42
How Ugandans Are Tackling American Football
Ugandans Tackle American Football
Mon, 02/17/2020 - 05:33
These Incredible Dogs Help the Vision Impaired See
Guide Dogs: Partners with the Blind
Mon, 02/17/2020 - 05:27
Program Strives to Help Women Students in Tech Feel Less Isolated
Innovative Program Empowers Female Students in Technology
Mon, 02/17/2020 - 05:17
Hospital Comes Up With a Way to Cut Costs Of Lifesaving Cancer Drugs
Hospital Comes Up With a Way to Cut Costs Of Lifesaving Cancer Drugs