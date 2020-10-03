Western US Wildfires Threaten Water Supplies, Spur Utilities to Action
October 03, 2020 01:48 AM
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
It's another devastating year of wildfires in the American West. More than 1.5 million hectares have burned in California so far, shattering the previous record. As wildfires continue to worsen under the influence of climate change, one project offers hope on how to begin to confront a problem of enormous proportions. VOA's Steve Baragona has more.
Produced by: Steve Baragona