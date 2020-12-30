What the Oxford University AstraZeneca vaccine approval means
December 30, 2020 10:30 PM
Listen
What the Oxford University AstraZeneca vaccine approval means
This program will begin at 10:30 PM
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
Britain approved another vaccine for the coronavirus Wednesday, this one developed by Oxford University and the pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca. Scientists say the vaccine could be a game-changer in the global fight against the pandemic. Plus, more than 20 people died in a rocket attack at Aden Airport. And how the science of deep-sea studies can help formulate new global policies.