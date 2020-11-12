2020 USA Votes

What Will Happen to US-Russia Relations Under Biden?

November 12, 2020 03:02 PM
US-Russian relations have been at a low ebb over the past four years — lasting damage from charges of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential elections. But with Joe Biden’s projected victory in the 2020 race, debate in Russia now centers on what, if anything, will change. From Moscow, Charles Maynes reports.

Producer: Jason Godman. Camera: Ricardo Marquina 

Charles Maynes
