USA

What's Changed Since Same Sex Marriage Became Legal

June 24, 2019 06:00 AM
Embed
Acceptance of Same Sex Marriage Accelerated After US Landmark Ruling Four Years Ago video player.
Download File

Four years ago on June 26, 2015, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that same sex couples have the right to marry, a right guaranteed by the Constitution’s equal protection clauses. The landmark ruling accelerated a growing public acceptance of LGBTQ marriage, which includes lesbian, gay and other diverse sexual orientations. But as VOA’s Brian Padden reports, while opposition to same sex marriage is declining, it is still a strong political force in the country.

Latest Episodes
June 24, 2019
Local Cambodian Patrols Seek to End Illegal Logging
Local Cambodian Patrols Seek to End Illegal Logging
June 24, 2019
Oregon State Senators Go Into Hiding to Block Climate Bill
Oregon State Senators Go Into Hiding to Block Climate Bill
June 24, 2019
A Musical School In Lahore Teaches Students Of All Ages
A Musical School In Lahore Teaches Students Of All Ages
June 24, 2019
Gulf of Mexico Dead Zone
Gulf of Mexico Dead Zone
June 23, 2019
Trump Administration Signals Resolve on Iran
Trump Administration Signals Resolve on Iran