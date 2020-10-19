What’s Next for Alexei Navalny?
October 19, 2020 05:28 PM
It has been two months since Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny fell ill from a near-lethal poisoning attack while campaigning in Siberia. Currently recovering from the incident in Germany, Navalny says he is intent on returning to Russia where his role in politics is as fabled as it is uncertain. Charles Maynes reports from Moscow.
Camera: Ricardo Marquina Producers: Ricardo Marquina, Barry Unger