South & Central Asia

What’s Next for Alexei Navalny?

October 19, 2020 05:28 PM
360p | 13 MB
480p | 18 MB
540p | 25 MB
720p | 52 MB
1080p | 100 MB
Original | 116 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

It has been two months since Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny fell ill from a near-lethal poisoning attack while campaigning in Siberia. Currently recovering from the incident in Germany, Navalny says he is intent on returning to Russia where his role in politics is as fabled as it is uncertain. Charles Maynes reports from Moscow.

Camera: Ricardo Marquina   Producers: Ricardo Marquina, Barry Unger 

Default Author Profile
By
Charles Maynes
Latest Episodes
Mon, 10/19/2020 - 12:30 PM
Africa 54 - October 19, 2020
A54 October 19
Mon, 10/19/2020 - 11:48 AM
Former Model Starts Successful Baking Business in COVID Times
Former Model Starts Successful Baking Business in COVID Times
Mon, 10/19/2020 - 11:39 AM
Afghan Artists Fear a Taliban Return to Power
Afghan Artists Fear a Taliban Return to Power
Mon, 10/19/2020 - 11:08 AM
Poll Finds Many Spaniards Favor Dissolving Monarch
Poll Finds Many Spaniards Favor Dissolving Monarchy
Mon, 10/19/2020 - 09:48 AM
VOA Connect Episode 144, Innovations (no captions)
VOA Connect Episode 144 - Innovations (no captions)