When Home is Not an Option: African Refugees in Yemen

Roughly 280,000 refugees from Africa live in Yemen, and they are among the poorest, most vulnerable people in the world. Aid organizations say during this pandemic, international resources to support them have dwindled to almost nothing. And families say they are barely surviving, choosing to potentially expose themselves to the virus rather than to starve. Heather Murdock reports from Istanbul with Naseh Shaker in Sanaa, Yemen.

Camera: Naseh Shaker Produced by: Jon Spier