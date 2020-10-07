As White House Becomes COVID Hot Spot, Trump Remains Defiant
October 07, 2020 12:41 AM
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
President Donald Trump is back at the White House after being released from the hospital where he was treated for COVID-19, and he is tweeting, urging Americans not to be afraid of the coronavirus. Many of Trump’s inner circle and those who attended a White House event late last month have since tested positive for the coronavirus. White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara reports on how the administration is responding to the outbreak.