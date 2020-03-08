US Politics

White House Gets Taller, Tougher Fence to Stop Intruders

March 08, 2020 03:07 PM
President Trump is finally getting a bigger, stronger barrier — not along the U.S. southern border with Mexico but in his own front and backyard. The U.S. Secret Service and the National Park Service have teamed up to replace the current White House fence after a series of security breaches, including a 2014 incident when an intruder scaled the fence and made it into the White House before being stopped. VOA's Dora Mekouar (Meh-kw-are) reports

Saqib Ul Islam
