The White Zulu has Fallen: South Africa Mourns Singer Johnny Clegg

July 19, 2019 03:31 AM
South African musician Johnny Clegg, who was one of the loudest voices in pop during the anti-apartheid movement in the 1980s, has died at age 66 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.  The "White Zulu" — so named for his use of indigenous South African music and dance — is being widely mourned in South Africa. VOA's Anita Powell reports from Johannesburg.
 

