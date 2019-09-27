Whither Brexit?
September 27, 2019 07:05 PM
Jeffrey Rathke, President of the American Institute for Contemporary German Studies at Johns Hopkins University, and Erik Brattberg, Director of the Europe Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, discuss the way forward for Brexit with host Carol Castiel in the wake of the British Supreme Court decision declaring that Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s suspension of Parliament was unlawful.