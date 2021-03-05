Whither the GOP?
Host Carol Castiel and Ian Kelly speak with Peter Wehner, Senior Fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Center, New York Times Contributing Opinion Writer, and Contributing Editor for The Atlantic about the current state and future of the Republican Party. Wehner, who has worked for three Republican administrations, confirms that the GOP has been taken over by former President Donald Trump and suggests ways it can return to its conservative roots and values.