WHO: Don't squander virus sacrifices
December 27, 2020 10:30 PM
Listen
WHO: Don't squander virus sacrifices
This program will begin at 10:30 PM
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
In a holiday message, the head of the World Health Organization urged people around the globe celebrating holidays not to squander the sacrifices made by first-line professionals during the pandemic. This as vaccines continue to be rolled out. Plus, what impact has the pandemic had on climate change? And as 2020 comes to a close, a look at ten of the best African music videos.