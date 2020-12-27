WHO: Don't squander virus sacrifices

WHO: Don't squander virus sacrifices
In a holiday message, the head of the World Health Organization urged people around the globe celebrating holidays not to squander the sacrifices made by first-line professionals during the pandemic. This as vaccines continue to be rolled out. Plus, what impact has the pandemic had on climate change? And as 2020 comes to a close, a look at ten of the best African music videos.

