Who Will Win in 2020?
August 08, 2020 02:58 AM
Ahead of the U.S. presidential election in November, polls show presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden leading President Donald Trump. While polls can reflect how popular a candidate is at a point in time, they don’t always predict the election result. White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara spoke with two experts who have called the outcome of the election, not based on polls but on their own prediction models.