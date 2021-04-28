Why Americans Own 20 Million Semiautomatic Guns
Americans have the highest rate of civilian gun ownership in the world, with an estimated 120 guns for every 100 people. In recent years, powerful weapons like the AR-15 have grown in popularity. Carolyn Presutti spoke with gun buyers in Tennessee about the sought-after semi-automatic weapons that are under scrutiny by gun-control advocates.
Camera: Zach Wills, Roy Kim, Lynn Davis Produced by: Adam Greenbaum