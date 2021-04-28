USA

Why Americans Own 20 Million Semiautomatic Guns

April 28, 2021 06:22 PM
Americans have the highest rate of civilian gun ownership in the world, with an estimated 120 guns for every 100 people. In recent years, powerful weapons like the AR-15 have grown in popularity. Carolyn Presutti spoke with gun buyers in Tennessee about the sought-after semi-automatic weapons that are under scrutiny by gun-control advocates.

Camera: Zach Wills, Roy Kim, Lynn Davis  Produced by: Adam Greenbaum   
 

Carolyn Presutti
By
Carolyn Presutti
