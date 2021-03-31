Why Diverse Children’s Books Matter to America’s Future
March 31, 2021 07:50 AM
The United States is becoming an increasingly diverse country. With whites expected to account for less than 50-percent of the population by 2045, there’s a push to make books for children as diverse as the nation itself. As VOA’s Dora Mekouar reports, experts say the success level of future American adults could be at stake.
Camera: Griffin Harrington
Producer: Marcus Harton