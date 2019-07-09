Europe

Why NBA Player Enes Kanter Is a Wanted Man In Turkey

July 9, 2019 03:46 AM
Turkish-born NBA basketball player Enes Kanter is a wanted man by Turkey, which has revoked his passport and considers him a terrorist for his association with an exiled spiritual leader accused of fomenting a 2016 coup attempt against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.  A longtime critic of Erdogan, Kanter has had his life threatened and sleeps with a panic button next to his bed.  But the basketball star remains focused on his sport and career, despite these hardships, as VOA's Saba Shah Khan reports.

