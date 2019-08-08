Europe

Why Some of Russia's Young People Want Out

August 8, 2019 01:46 AM
Why Some of Russia's Young People Want Out
Russia's population is expected to decline sharply in the next few decades, something that will greatly affect its economy and Moscow's ability to project power abroad. Emigration of young, educated professionals is one of main causes. A Gallup poll this year found one-fifth of Russians would leave the country if they could, a three-fold increase from five years ago. VOA's Igor Tsikhanenka traveled to Perm, known as Russia's last city in Europe because of its location at the Ural mountains.
 

