South & Central Asia

Why a Village in North India Supports Farmers Protesting New Laws

March 03, 2021 09:56 AM
Farmers in North India have led a three-month long protest against three agricultural laws that aim to reform India’s farm sector but which they fear will impact their livelihoods. Anjana Pasricha visited a village in Haryana state to talk to farmers about why they are standing firm on their demand that the laws must be repealed.

Camera:  Darshan Singh, Producer:  Jon Spier

Anjana Pasricha
By
Anjana Pasricha
