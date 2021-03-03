Why a Village in North India Supports Farmers Protesting New Laws
March 03, 2021 09:56 AM
Farmers in North India have led a three-month long protest against three agricultural laws that aim to reform India’s farm sector but which they fear will impact their livelihoods. Anjana Pasricha visited a village in Haryana state to talk to farmers about why they are standing firm on their demand that the laws must be repealed.
Camera: Darshan Singh, Producer: Jon Spier