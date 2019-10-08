Africa

Will Conservative Sudan Accept Women's Soccer After Decades of Restrictions?

October 8, 2019 05:53 AM
21-year-old Marilyn Zakarya is one of the players in the new Sudanese women's football (soccer) league that launched last week (Sept 30).  Zakarya came from South Sudan to follow her dream in Khartoum.  But she is worried about whether Sudan's conservative society will accept women's football after decades of restrictions. Naba Mohiedeen reports from Khartoum.

Naba Mohiedeen
