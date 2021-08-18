Will COVID Delta Variant Change Back-To-School Policies in US?
August 18, 2021 08:58 AM
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
Students in the United States are returning to class for a new school year just as the number of delta variant COVID-19 cases increases around the country. Experts say children seem to be more vulnerable to this variant, raising questions about how to protect students, especially those who are too young to be vaccinated. Daria Dieguts reports.
Camera: Dana Preobrazhenskaya