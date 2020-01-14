VOA News on Iran

Will Iran Protests Spark Popular Uprising?

January 14, 2020 07:52 PM
Days of angry protests in Iran over the military's accidental downing of a Ukrainian airliner appear to signal a deeper discontent with the government.  The demonstrations began after the Iranian government acknowledged it shot down the aircraft killing all 176 passengers on board, most of them Iranian. The incident appears to have redirected public anger away from America's targeted killing of a top Iranian general and more toward Iran's leadership — and their political repression as the country's economy struggles under U.S. sanctions. VOA's Brian Padden has more on whether the protests signal the beginning of a popular revolt.
 

Brian Padden
By
Brian Padden
Senior Correspondent
